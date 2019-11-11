Browns beat Bills, end four-game losing streak

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) had 116 yards on 20 carries during a win against the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) completed 22 of 41 passes for 266 yards and had two rushing touchdowns in a loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) had five catches for 57 yards in a win against the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka missed a game-winning field goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining, helping the Cleveland Browns hold onto a late lead and end a four-game losing streak.

The Browns (3-6) claimed their first win since Sept. 29 with the 19-16 triumph Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Josh Allen completed 22 of 41 pass attempts for 266 yards and had two rushing scores for the Bills (6-3). Baker Mayfield completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two scores for the Browns.

Mayfield connected with Rashard Higgins for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining to give the Browns their final advantage, before Hauschka's miss secured the victory.

"I think [the win] can be a great thing for us," Mayfield told reporters. "We still didn't play perfect by any means. We can still learn from the film, move forward and improve.

"Having a tight victory against a great team is something that we needed, especially at home. Kind of getting the monkey off our back with that one. The first win at home in game nine isn't something that usually happens, but it can get us going from here."

The Browns took a 6-0 lead when Mayfield found Jarvis Landry for a six-yard score on the game's opening drive. The Bills took a 7-6 lead at the start of the second quarter when Allen scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Browns kicker Austin Seibert converted a 27-yard attempt on the next drive, giving Cleveland a 9-7 edge.

The Bills sacked Mayfield in the end zone in the third quarter, tying the score at 9-9. Seibert made a 47-yard kick on the Browns' next drive, giving Cleveland a 12-9 advantage.

Allen gave the lead back to Buffalo with a one-yard rushing touchdown with 5:34 remaining. Mayfield answered with a 10-play, 82-yard drive, capped off with his touchdown toss to Higgins. The Bills marched down to the Browns' 35-yard line on the next drive, before Hauschka missed wide left on a 53-yard attempt, helping the Browns hold on for their third win of the season.

"I have been kicking the ball great in practice," Hauschka said. "I have been really happy where I am at right now. This is a learning experience. It is tough. I am going to move through it."

Nick Chubb had 116 yards on 20 carries in the win. Jarvis Landry had 97 yards and a score on nine catches for Cleveland. Neither team had a turnover and there were just three sacks in the game.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North division matchup at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Cleveland. The Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"There is time left just because there are more games, but we need to worry about right now," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "We need to worry about the game we have in four days. As coaches, our attention is going to be turned to Pittsburgh here in a couple of hours. We have to get ready to play in four days, and that is the only thing we are focused on."