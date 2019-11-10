Ravens' Lamar Jackson dazzles with long touchdown run vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) had seven carries for 65 yards and one touchdown through three quarters against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson showed off his legs with a spectacular touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Midway through the third quarter, Jackson kept the ball on a read option and dashed to the left. He accelerated past two Bengals defenders at the line of scrimmage and danced around safety Jessie Bates III.

After maneuvering around Bates, Jackson used a single spin move to fool Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil and safety Shawn Williams. He utilized blocks from a couple of Ravens players down the field and sprinted into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens held a commanding 49-10 lead over the Bengals entering the fourth quarter. With the game out of reach, Baltimore opted to rest Jackson and played backup quarterback Robert Griffin III early in the final frame.

Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating, completing 15-of-17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals. The dual-threat quarterback added seven carries for 65 yards and the long rushing score.

The Ravens (6-2) entered Sunday's matchup with a two-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) in the AFC North. Baltimore will host the Houston Texans next week.