Raiders pick Rivers 3 times in narrow victory over Chargers on TNF

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two scores and three interceptions during a loss to the Oakland Raiders Thursday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (25) had 108 yards and a score on 22 carries during a loss to the Oakland Raiders Thursday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards and a score in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders thrice intercepted Philip Rivers and sacked him five times Thursday night in a 26-24 win over his Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland running back Josh Jacobs sealed the victory with an 18-yard rushing score with 1:06 remaining at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Jacobs finished the game with 101 yards from scrimmage and a score on 19 touches. Rivers completed 17 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two scores, in addition to his trio of turnovers.

Raiders safety Erik Harris caught two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Clelin Ferrell had five tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass defensed in the win.

"It was a special moment for this team and a special moment for my teammates," Harris told reporters.

Harris intercepted Rivers on the Chargers' first drive of the game, leading to a field goal from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. The defensive back picked off Rivers again on the following possession and ran 56 yards for a score, putting the Raiders up 10-0 in the first quarter.

The Chargers (4-6) finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter, with Rivers finding Hunter Henry for a 2-yard touchdown. Los Angeles took a 14-10 edge when Melvin Gordon scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown 4:20 before halftime.

The Raiders (5-4) answered the Chargers' score with a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive that ended with a Derek Carr touchdown pass to Alec Ingold. The score gave the Chargers at 17-14 advantage at the break.

Carlson made a 22-yard field goal on the first drive of the second half, pushing the Raiders' advantage to six points. Chargers kicker Mike Badgley answered with another field goal at the end of the third quarter. The Chargers took a 24-20 lead when Rivers hit Austin Ekeler with a 6-yard touchdown toss with 4:08 remaining.

Jacobs responded with the go-ahead score on the following possession. The Raiders rookie took a handoff on a 3rd-and-1 play from the Chargers' 18-yard line during the sequence. He sprinted straight up the middle, splitting the Chargers' defensive line and outrunning the secondary en route to the end zone.

Karl Joseph intercepted Rivers on the Chargers' next drive, ending the game.

Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in the win. Harris totaled 115 yards on his interception returns, out-gaining every pass catcher in receiving yards and player in rushing yards.

"They did a heck of a job," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "They locked us up ... We put ourselves in position to win at the end. We didn't stop anybody and we didn't make any plays on offense. It's disappointing."

Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon had 108 yards and a score on 22 carries in the loss. Melvin Ingram logged seven tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed for the Chargers.

"That was a great team effort," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "We beat a really good team. We have a lot of respect for the Chargers. the I thought defensively we got some really good play from all three levels."

Oakland next hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EST on Nov. 17, and the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in another AFC West division clash in Mexico City at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 18.