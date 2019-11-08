Deion Sanders starred at Florida State from 1986 through 1988 before his Hall of Fame NFL career. File Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is among the candidates being considered to be the next football coach at Florida State.

Sources told NFL Network Thursday that Sanders is a candidate for the job. He currently works as an NFL Network analyst.

Florida State fired former coach Willie Taggart Sunday after a 27-10 loss to state rival Miami on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. Odell Haggins is serving as the Seminoles' interim coach for the remainder of the season. Taggert was fired three-quarters of the way through his second season at the school.

Sanders, 52, has no college football or NFL coaching experience, but has coached at the high school level. He was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill High School and coached at Prime Prep Academy charter school.

RELATED Jalen Ramsey arrives at Jaguars training camp in money truck

Former 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell, now a football coach at Miami Edison High School, voiced his support for Sanders getting the job Friday on Twitter. Sanders responded by saying he would want some Miami high school football players to play at Florida State if he gets the job.

Love ya my brother! Always have always will. Coming up in FLORIDA You made us think outside the box & dream big. I need those players from Miami. Just joking..... Not really https://t.co/aBHPPgtgZu— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 8, 2019

He played football, baseball and track at Florida State from 1986 through 1988. He went on to be the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. Sanders won two Super Bowls and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro during his NFL career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sanders had his college jersey retired in 1995 at Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-5) face Boston College at noon EST Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.