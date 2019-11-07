Washington Redskins activate RB Derrius Guice off injured reserve

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Second-year running back Derrius Guice will return to action after the Washington Redskins' bye week.

The team announced Thursday that Guice was activated off injured reserve. The 22-year-old tailback was shelved since Week 1 due to a knee injury.

Guice suffered the injury in the Redskins' opening-week loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 18 yards on 10 carries before he exited with the injury and subsequently landed on IR.

Guice, who returned to practice Oct. 28 and has been participating in team workouts since, is eligible to play in Week 11 against the New York Jets.

"It was good to get him on the practice field," Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said after practice Oct. 28. "He's worked hard to get back, and his workload was a good amount today but not too much because we're still monitoring his conditioning level as he works back into football. So, it was great to see him work at the level that he did today."

Guice, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season due to an ACL tear. He could see a significant role alongside veteran running back Adrian Peterson for the remainder of the season as the Redskins attempt to assimilate rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins into the offense.

The Redskins (1-8) will host the Jets (1-7) on Nov. 17 before playing the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24.