San Francisco 49ers sign Chase McLaughlin after Robbie Gould injury

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould suffered a quadriceps injury this week, putting his status for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks in question. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers could be without veteran kicker Robbie Gould for Monday night's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Gould sustained a quadriceps injury this week, leaving his chances of playing in Monday's NFC West showdown up in the air.

Due to Gould's cloudy status, the 49ers announced Thursday the team signed free-agent kicker Chase McLaughlin. San Francisco (8-0) waived offensive lineman Sam Young, who appeared in four games this season, in a corresponding roster move.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters there's a possibility Gould could suit up against the Seahawks. He added the kicker won't practice Thursday, but he doesn't expect the injury to be a long-term problem.

San Francisco held an extra practice Tuesday after playing a Thursday night game last week. Gould participated in that practice, meaning he likely suffered the injury then.

McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, joins the 49ers after spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers. He handled kicking duties for four games before his release from the team, converting 6-of-9 field goals and all seven extra points.

In eight games this season, Gould is 13-of-20 on field goals and has made all 26 of his extra points. The seven misses are the most of his 15-year NFL career in a single season.