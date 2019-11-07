Antonio Brown to meet with NFL next week over allegations

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown went on a profanity-laced rant on social media Thursday, saying he will never play in the league again. He later backtracked and said he was determined to play. File Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators next week.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media earlier Thursday that Brown will meet with the league sometime next week regarding civil allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women. According to ESPN, Brown is "eager" to offer his story in what could be the first of many meetings between the sides.

A few hours later, Brown unleashed a profanity-laced rant on social media to display his frustration with the NFL. In the since-deleted post, he accused the league of treating black players poorly.

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood [expletive] the @NFL I'll never play in that [expletive] treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go [expletive] your self."

Brown had a similar message in a since-deleted post on Instagram, writing that he is "going down another path." Later Thursday afternoon, he backtracked from his previous posts and said he was "very frustrated" and "determined" to return to the NFL.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap— AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

The league has yet to interview Brown concerning the allegations against him. The wideout is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after his former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Brown has officially been served lawsuit papers from Taylor, according to ESPN. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an unnamed artist who was working for him in 2017.

Brown has played in only one game this season, which came in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. The Oakland Raiders released him before the season, and the Patriots waived him before Week 3 after it was made known that he sent threatening text messages to the artist who accused him of sexual misconduct.