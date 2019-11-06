New York Giants' Evan Engram in walking boot, likely out vs. Jets

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Jets with what the team called a mid-foot sprain. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The New York Giants are expected to be without top tight end Evan Engram for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets.

The team announced Wednesday that Engram is dealing with a mid-foot sprain. Head coach Pat Shurmur said the pass-catcher is in a walking boot and labeled him week-to-week.

"Evan Engram has a mid-foot sprain. He's in a boot," Shurmur told reporters. "We'll just take him day-to-day, week-to-week and see where he goes. ... We're so new from the game [against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night]. This would be like a Tuesday on a normal week, so it's really too early to assess."

League sources told ESPN and Newsday that Engram had the MRI results of his injured left foot sent to specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion. The tight end said Wednesday the belief is that he avoided the dreaded Lisfranc sprain.

"It could be a lot worse," Engram said. "That was the worry, that there was a real severe injury there. It's not that bad. I don't know all the medical terms, but it could be a lot worse. ... Timing works out. So, rest this week and obviously get a lot of rest next week."

Engram initially sustained the injury in the third quarter of Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys when a player rolled up on him. He played through the ailment but aggravated the foot in the fourth quarter.

Rhett Ellison is expected to see a larger role in Engram's absence. Ellison recorded three receptions for 30 yards when Engram missed the Giants' contest against the New England Patriots on Oct. 10.

Engram missed five games due to multiple injuries last season. He leads all Giants receivers with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns in the 2019 campaign.

The Giants will play the Jets on Sunday before heading into their bye week.