Fantasy football: Week 10 wide receiver rankings

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper and Tyreek Hill top my Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Davante Adams, Tyler Lockett and Stefon Diggs round out my top 10 options for Week 10.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 10 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You should remove Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Chris Godwin is the No. 2 wide receiver in fantasy football, trailing only Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans. I have Godwin as my top option for Week 10 as the Buccaneers face the Arizona Cardinals, a defense allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Godwin has cooled off a bit since his stretch of averaging at least 125 receiving yards and scoring four times in three games, but remains an elite WR1 down the stretch. He has turned out to be one of the best value picks from fantasy football drafts.

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas has also been dominant this season. Thomas leads the league with 875 yards and 73 catches this season. He is my No. 2 option in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, a unit tied for allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Golden Tate made one of the best catches of the season in Week 9. He is my No. 19 option at wide receiver in Week 10. The New York Giants face the New York Jets, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Tate has just one score this season, but should be a great WR2 option against this beatable secondary. I expect at least six catches and 80 receiving yards from the veteran pass catcher.

LONGSHOTS

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is my No. 21 option in Week 10. Ridley has four touchdowns this season, but hasn't scored since Week 6. He hauled in four catches for 70 yards in Week 8 before a Week 9 bye.

I'm expecting Ridley to be highly-involved in the Falcons' game plan in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Ridley should be a solid WR2/WR3 play this week with a floor of at least 70 receiving yards and has a great chance to score a touchdown.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal will have to step up after the team lost T.Y. Hilton to a calf injury. I have Pascal as my No. 27 option for Week 10. He can be used as a bye week fill in WR3 against the Miami Dolphins. Pascal has three touchdowns in his last three games. The Dolphins are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Pascal might not post huge numbers, but he should log at least 50 receiving yards and has a chance to score against the Dolphins.

Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ARI

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at PIT

4. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIN

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ARI

7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at NO

8. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at SF

10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at DAL

11. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at CLE

12. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

13. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at CHI

14. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at IND

15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at PIT

16. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIN

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at GB

18. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. BUF

19. Golden Tate, New York Giants at NYJ

20. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. NYG

21. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at NO

22. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. DET

23. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at CHI

24. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at TB

25. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at SF

26. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

27. Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LAR

29. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

30. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. BUF

31. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. NYG

32. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

33. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

34. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at NYJ

35. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions at CHI

36. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at CLE

37. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at GB

38. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

39. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

40. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

41. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LAR

42. Demaryius Thomas, New York Jets vs. NYG

43. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at TB

44. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

45. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams at PIT

46. Alex Erickson, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

47. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

48. Bisi Johnson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

49. Chester Rogers, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

50. Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans Saints vs. ATL