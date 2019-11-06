Fantasy football: Week 10 tight end rankings

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) has 232 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow tight end Eric Ebron (85) has 248 yards and three touchdowns this season. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Henry, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Mark Andrews top my Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Austin Hooper, Gerald Everett, Evan Engram, Vance McDonald and Mike Gesicki round out my top-10 options for Week 10.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my weekly waiver wire article if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

You also should remove Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has been a huge part of the offense since returning to the field in Week 6. Henry has at least four catches in each of his last four games. He has gone over 84 receiving yards in three of those matchups. I'm expecting a huge showing from Henry in Week 10 against the Oakland Raiders, a defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Henry is my top tight end this week and should remain in your lineup, regardless of league format.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett lands at No. 7 in my weekly rankings. Everett should only be started in leagues that require starting tight ends, but he is a great play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are tied for allowing the fourth-most touchdowns to tight ends and have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. Everett might be a touchdown-or-bust play, but I can definitely see him getting into the end zone for the second time in three weeks against the Steelers. I expect Rams quarterback Jared Goff to throw multiple touchdown passes in this game, with Everett securing one of the scoring grabs.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Vance McDonald is my No. 9 tight end for Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end will face a Los Angeles Rams defense allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect McDonald to be highly-involved in the Steelers' game plan as the Rams attempt to take away the Steelers' running game and wide receivers, leaving McDonald free underneath. McDonald should only be started in deep leagues that require starting tight ends.

Miami Dolphins pass-catcher Mike Gesicki had a career showing in Week 9, catching six passes for 95 yards in a win against the New York Jets. He is my No. 10 tight end in Week 10 as the Dolphins travel for a game against the Indianapolis Colts, who have a defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Gesicki is a solid bye week fill in option if you are in a deep league that requires starting tight ends. He should see plenty of targets as the Dolphins will likely be throwing a lot later in the game.

LONGSHOTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is my No. 13 tight end for Week 10, landing in fringe TE1 territory in deeper leagues. Brate hasn't been great lately, but has a chance to score against the Arizona Cardinals, a unit that has allowed a league-high nine touchdowns to tight ends. The Cardinals have also allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Brate is a solid bye week fill in option.

Kyle Rudolph is a fringe play in deep leagues that require starting tight ends. He is my No. 14 option at the position for Week 10. The Minnesota Vikings star has scored in two of his last three games. The Vikings are facing the Dallas Cowboys, a unit that has allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends. Rudolph has a solid shot at getting at least 50 receiving yards, especially if Vikings wide receiver Adam Theilen misses this game, as expected.

Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at OAK

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. LAC

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

6. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at NO

7. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams at PIT

8. Evan Engram, New York Giants at NYJ

9. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LAR

10. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at IND

11. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

12. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

13. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ARI

14. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at DAL

15. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIN

16. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ARI

17. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

18. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at GB

19. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

20. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks at SF