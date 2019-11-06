Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara top my Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Marlon Mack, Aaron Jones and Derrick Henry round out my top 10 options for Week 10.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out my weekly waiver wire article. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

You also should remove Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is having an MVP-worthy season. McCaffrey leads the league with 1,244 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores. He is also averaging a league-high 110.1 rushing yards per game. He is the No. 1 running back in fantasy football and is my top option for Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect a huge game from McCaffrey. He could personally lead your squad to a Week 10 win.

Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs is starting to break out. Jacobs had 120 rushing yards and two scores in Week 9. He has three games this season with at least 120 rushing yards. I'm expecting another RB1 showing from Jacobs in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, a defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Jacobs is my No. 3 option this week.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is my No. 8 option for Week 10. The Colts are hosting the Miami Dolphins, a team allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Mack only has two games this season with more than 100 rushing yards but should put up a solid yards from scrimmage total against the Dolphins. I'm expecting at least 125 yards from scrimmage and a score for Mack in this matchup.

Derrick Henry is my No. 10 option for Week 10, landing in low-end RB1 territory. Henry had 99 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in Week 9. I'm expecting another game with at least 20 touches this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Henry should turn that workload into at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

LONGSHOTS

David Montgomery is another rookie running back heating up down the stretch. The Chicago Bears playmaker has scored in three of his last four games, with four total touchdowns during that stretch. He went off for 147 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 8 before scoring twice in Week 9. Montgomery is my No. 18 option for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Montgomery could end up as an RB1 play if he finds his way into the end zone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is my No. 20 option for Week 10, landing in RB2/flex territory. Jones had 82 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 9. He has three touchdowns in his last five games. I'm expecting another strong showing from Jones in Week 10 when the Buccaneers battle the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to running backs. I expect Arizona to have their primary defensive focus on the Tampa Bay pass catchers, leading to more opportunities for Jones.

Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at GB

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at DAL

3. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. LAC

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at NYJ

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. BUF

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIN

8. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

11. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

12. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at OAK

13. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at SF

15. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at CLE

16. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. NYG

17. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at TB

18. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. DET

19. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at PIT

20. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ARI

21. Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LAR

22. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

23. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

24. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

25. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at OAK

26. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

27. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons at NO

28. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

29. J.D. McKissic, Detroit Lions at CHI

30. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN