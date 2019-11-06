Fantasy football: Week 10 quarterback rankings

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 79.1 percent of his throws for 373 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Drew Brees, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston top my Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff and Matt Ryan round out my top-10 options for Week 10.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my weekly waiver wire article. There are several capable gunslingers with great matchups who should be on your streaming radar.

You also should remove Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Drew Brees hasn't missed a beat since returning from his thumb injury. The New Orleans Saints star threw for 373 yards and three scores in Week 8. He is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 10. Brees and the Saints are facing the Atlanta Falcons, a team allowing the third-most fantasy points per game. Brees should post at least 300 passing yards and have at least two passing scores in this matchup.

Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 10. Murray has a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Murray's rushing totals have been modest lately, but I'm expecting a strong showing on the ground and at least 250 passing yards from the rookie in this plus matchup. Start Murray with confidence.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is my No. 8 option in Week 10. Rivers hasn't been throwing a lot of touchdown passes lately, but should rebound against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Start Rivers as a matchup-depended QB going forward.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is my No. 9 option this week. Goff has thrown multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games entering his Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have been stingy about giving up fantasy points to quarterbacks, but I see the Rams dominating this game. Goff is a starter in Week 10, regardless of league size.

LONGSHOTS

Brian Hoyer is a great bye week fill in option if starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett misses the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I have Hoyer listed as my No. 14 option, based on the assumption that Brissett misses this game due to his knee injury.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is playing great from a fantasy football perspective. I have him as my No. 15 quarterback for Week 10, making him a great bye week play if your normal starter is out. The Titans are facing the Kansas City Chiefs, a unit allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Tannehill thew multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games entering his Week 9 showing. He passed for a season-high 331 yards while throwing a touchdown pass and picking up a rushing score last week against the Carolina Panthers. I'm expecting multiple touchdown passes from Tannehill in this spot.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at TB

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. CAR

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ARI

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at SF

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIN

8. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at OAK

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at PIT

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at NO

11. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at NYJ

12. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at CHI

13. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at CLE

14. Brian Hoyer, Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA

15. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. KC

16. Matt Moore, Kansas City Chiefs at TEN

17. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

18. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at DAL

19. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins at IND

20. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. LAC