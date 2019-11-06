Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green suffers setback, labeled day-to-day

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) has missed all of this season due to an ankle injury. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green could have his season debut pushed back after experiencing a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Bengals announced Wednesday that Green failed to practice after his injured ankle flared up during the team's walk-through. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor initially told reporters the veteran wideout was expected to play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

After learning of Green's setback, Taylor downgraded the receiver and labeled him as day-to-day.

"I don't know what it does," Taylor said. "We'll just take it day by day and see where we're at tomorrow."

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has missed the entire season to this point as he recovers from a left ankle injury that he suffered during the team's first practice of the preseason. After he participated in team drills during the Bengals' off week, the All-Pro receiver was scheduled to take part in his first official practice as a full participant Wednesday.

"I think he's been making great progress," Taylor said. "I don't want to get too specific, but I think he's starting to feel really confident and we're feeling confident now that he's out there."

Green, who is in the final season of his four-year, $60 million contract, has battled multiple injuries over the last few seasons. He has missed 21 games since the 2016 campaign, including seven of the final eight contests of last season due to an injured toe on his right foot.

The Bengals selected Green with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia. In 111 career games, he has recorded 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 63 receiving touchdowns.