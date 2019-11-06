Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has full practice for first time since injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap during the team's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 7. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trending toward playing this week after receiving an increased workload in Wednesday's practice.

Mahomes logged a full practice for the first time since suffering a dislocated right kneecap during the Chiefs' Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, according to the team's official injury report.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that Mahomes would have his reps increased in practice this week before making a decision on the star quarterback's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

"We're not going to put him out there unless he's safe to do it," Reid said. "But he's got to go through this work level and keep increasing it and see how he does.

"We're going to see how he does. I think it's going to be day-to-day and see how he handles it. He didn't take a ton of reps last week, so we'll try to increase them here a little bit and see how it works out."

Backup quarterback Matt Moore replaced Mahomes against the Broncos after his knee injury. Moore received a majority of the first-team snaps in practice in the last two weeks while Mahomes practiced in a limited capacity.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, has completed 157-of-241 passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception in seven games this season.