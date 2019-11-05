Miami Dolphins release Robert Nkemdiche, place Preston Williams on IR

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was waived after only two games with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche after he played in only two games with the team.

The Dolphins also announced that wide receiver Preston Williams was placed on season-ending injured reserve. The wideout suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Nkemdiche, 25, played only three defensive snaps in the Dolphins' matchup against the Jets. He saw only 18 total defensive snaps with the team and failed to perform in practice or during games.

The Dolphins originally signed the former first-round pick to a one-year contract worth up to $1.1 million in August. He was initially placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL that he sustained in December 2018.

The team activated Nkemdiche last month, but he was unable to carve out a role with the defensive unit. He has 44 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two passes defensed since the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Williams, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, recorded 32 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

The Dolphins also signed veteran defensive back Marcus Sherels and running back De'Lance Turner off of the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.