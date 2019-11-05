Nov. 5 (UPI) -- New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression with an incredible catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Tate hauled in the one-handed grab about one minute into the second quarter of the Giants' 37-18 loss Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. He finished the game with six grabs for 42 yards.

The Giants lined up for a 3rd-and-14 play from the Cowboys' 18-yard line during the sequence. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took the snap and looked to his left, before lobbing a pass toward the left flank. Tate ran toward the front left corner of the end zone, before stopping and turning back toward Jones.

The veteran wide receiver jumped at the same time as his turn and threw up his right hand. Tate was able to snag the football before falling to the ground just short of the end zone.

"It was against a really, really good cornerback," Tate said of Cowboys defender Byron Jones. "Savvy guy, long guy who had a decent release and D.J. [Daniel Jones] just placed a great ball where only I can catch it and you know, it was the spark I thought that we needed, that helped us and a few plays later we were able to score and I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be able to make a play, help our team."

Jones hit Cody Latimer with a one-yard touchdown pass to end the drive, giving the Giants a 9-3 advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

RELATED Ryan Fitzpatrick leads Dolphins to first win by beating Jets

"Yeah, that was a big time play there from him on third down," Jones said. "He came up big for us. Yeah, we felt some momentum there in the first half and felt like we were in control of the game. But like I said, we didn't score touchdowns in a lot of those situations and didn't do that throughout the rest of the game."

Tate has 322 yards and a touchdown on 29 catches in five games this season.