Safety Jermaine Whitehead (R) started each of the Cleveland Browns' first eight games this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are moving on from starting safety Jermaine Whitehead after he made "unacceptable and highly inappropriate" Twitter posts after the team's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland announced the transaction Monday. The Browns also signed defensive end Porter Gustin to the practice squad after elevating tight end Stephon Carlson to the active roster Friday.

Whitehead missed several tackles during the Browns' Week 9 setback Sunday in Denver. He was playing in the game with a brace on his broken left hand. His tweets after the game included profanity and threats aimed at fans and a media member.

Whitehead's Twitter account was suspended after the tweets.

RELATED Denver Broncos place QB Joe Flacco on injured reserve with neck injury

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," the Browns said in a statement. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

Whitehead later apologized for his performance -- but not his Twitter tirade -- on his Instagram account, which went offline after the post.

"Crazy world," Whitehead wrote. "They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when your whole life you were taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broken hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall.

"Whatever happens happens. [I'm not] tripping. They probably going to still talk crazy but this is me getting smoke off my chest. I don't need one like ... this is from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can't nobody [expletive] with you. I dare 'em to try."

Whitehead, 26, had 41 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in his eight starts this season. The former Auburn defender was acquired via waivers from the Green Bay Packers midway through the 2018 season.

Whitehead joined the Packers in 2016. He has 70 tackles, five passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in 34 career appearances.