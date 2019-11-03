Panthers QB Cam Newton out several more weeks, could go on injured reserve

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hasn't played since Week 2 and has no timetable to return due to his foot injury. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to miss several more weeks of action and has a possibility of landing on injured reserve.

Sources told NFL Network surgery was not recommended for Newton following his visit to foot and ankle expert Dr. Robert Anderson Friday in Green Bay.

Newton initially sustained his foot injury during the preseason, but re-aggravated the injury in Week 2 and hasn't played since.

There is no timetable on his recovery.

Newton completed 56.2 percent of his throws for 572 yards and an interception in his two starts this season. The 2015 NFL MVP completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his throws for 3,395 yards, 24 scores and 13 interceptions in 14 starts during the 2018 season, before missing the final two games due to a shoulder injury.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 since losing Newton, with Kyle Allen starting in place of the former NFL MVP. Allen has completed 62.3 percent of his throws for 1,059 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in his five starts.

Allen started again for the Panthers in Week 9. The Panthers are hosting the Tennessee Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.