Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes likely out vs. Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) has 15 touchdowns and one interception in seven games this season. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings as the reigning NFL MVP recovers from a knee injury.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Mahomes is unlikely to play in the 1 p.m. EST matchup Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes is expected to workout during the pregame session.

Mahomes hasn't played since picking up the dislocated kneecap during a Week 7 win against the Denver Broncos. Matt Moore is expected to make his second consecutive start for the Chiefs.

Mahomes has completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 2,180 yards, 15 scores and one interception in seven games this season. The Chiefs also signed veteran backup Chad Henne Saturday, another indication that Mahomes would not be active against the Vikings.

Moore completed 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two scores in the Chiefs' loss last week to the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.