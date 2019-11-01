San Francisco 49ers LB Kwon Alexander out for season with torn pectoral

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, the team's prized free-agent acquisition this off-season, will miss the remainder of the season.

The team announced Friday that Alexander suffered a torn pectoral during the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. He initially left the contest with what the team called a chest injury and was immediately ruled out.

Alexander sustained the injury late in Thursday's victory versus the Cardinals. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the veteran linebacker would have an MRI on Friday and suggested it could be a severe pectoral injury.

The loss of Alexander is a huge blow to the undefeated 49ers' defense. Through eight games this season, he had 34 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and four passes defensed.

Alexander is expected to undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair the injury, according to the team. Dre Greenlaw, who filled in for Alexander following his injury against the Cardinals, will likely see more snaps at "WILL" linebacker in his absence.

"Greenlaw would step in to that spot," Shanahan said Friday. "That would up Azeez [Al-Shaair], who's been the fourth guy there on game day, and then we've got Elijah Lee on the practice squad who played a lot for us here over the last couple of years, so he'd be the next man up also with that group.

"Kwon has been great for us this year on the field and as a leader."

The 49ers don't play again until Nov. 11, when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.