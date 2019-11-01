Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flew to Green Bay, Wis., on Friday to consult with a foot specialist.

Newton has not practiced or played since the Panthers' Sept. 12 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had sustained a left foot injury during the third preseason game and played the first two regular-season games before reaggravating the injury.

"I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week, and he's done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information."

Newton rehabbed on the side of the practice field last week. He traveled with the team to San Francisco and did his rehabilitation routine on the field during pregame warmups before the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the 49ers. Newton did not practice with the Panthers on Wednesday or Thursday.

Newton completed 56.2 percent of his throws for 572 yards and an interception in his two starts this season. The 2015 NFL MVP completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his throws for 3,395 yards, 24 scores and 13 interceptions in 14 starts during the 2018 season, before missing the final two games due to a shoulder injury.

Newton is signed through 2020 after signing a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension with the Panthers in 2015. Anderson previously served as an assistant team physician for the Panthers.