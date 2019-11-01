Mike Tomlin, Steelers fined for failing to disclose Ben Roethlisberger's injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $25,000 for violating the league's injury report policy. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers each were fined for a violation of the NFL's injury report policy.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Friday that the Steelers failed to accurately list starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the practice report before the team's Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The league fined the Steelers $75,000 and Tomlin $25,000 for the violation.

Roethlisberger was only listed on the team's report that week as a non-participant Wednesday for non-injury related reasons. He returned to practice fully on Thursday and Friday, per the injury report.

Roethlisberger, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 16, exited the game against the Seahawks before halftime with a non-contact elbow injury. He later underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

In two games this season, Roethlisberger completed 35-of-62 passes for 351 yards and one interception.

The Steelers (3-4) will host the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) on Sunday at Heinz Field.