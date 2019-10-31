New England Patriots to release WR Josh Gordon

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon had been playing through a knee injury before being knocked out of the team's win over the New York Giants on Oct. 10. He was placed on injured reserve. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are parting ways with Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Gordon is being released off injured reserve by the Patriots. The All-Pro receiver was playing through a left knee injury before being knocked out of New England's victory over the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

In that game, Gordon injured his knee while attempting to make a tackle after a fumble by the Patriots. According to ESPN, New England used the minor designation for his placement on IR, indicating that the wideout's injury wasn't significant.

Due to the designation, the Patriots were required to release Gordon upon his return to full health. He will be subject to waivers and other NFL teams can put in a claim for his services.

In six games with the Patriots this season, Gordon recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown. He started 11 games for New England last season, notching 40 catches for 720 yards and three receiving scores.

In December, the 28-year-old receiver was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell lifted his suspension in August.