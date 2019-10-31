Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson to miss Thursday's game vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's game against the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without star running back David Johnson for Thursday night's matchup against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Johnson, who officially is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will sit out of the NFC West showdown.

Johnson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday after missing the Cardinals' first two practices this week. It's the same ankle injury that sidelined him for last week's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

In Johnson's absence, the Cardinals are expected to utilize former Miami Dolphins tailback Kenyan Drake. Arizona acquired the pass-catching back in a trade with the Dolphins on Monday.

The Cardinals already ruled out backup running back Chase Edmonds, meaning Drake could have a prominent role against the 49ers' top-ranked defense. Edmonds, who injured his hamstring against the Saints, missed each practice this week.

Arizona also has veteran running backs Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris on the roster. Both backs were signed last week.