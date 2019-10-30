Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) was struggling entering the team's Week 7 bye, but has a great Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his last three starts. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott top my Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Josh Allen, Gardner Minshew, Tom Brady, Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz round out my top-10 options for Week 9.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my weekly waiver wire article. There are several capable gunslingers with great matchups who should be on your streaming radar.

You also should remove Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 9 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put himself in the NFL MVP conversation with 10 touchdowns and more than 1,000 passing yards in his last three games. He is my No. 1 quarterback in Week 9 as the Packers face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have a decent pass defense, but Rodgers is playing too well. He should stay in your lineup until further notice.

Matthew Stafford is my No. 4 quarterback for Week 9. The Detroit Lions face the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Stafford has quietly put together a solid stretch of games, with back-to-back performances with more than 340 passing yards and three scores. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of his seven starts this season. Stafford also has a 16 to 4 touchdown to interceptions ratio. He is a must-start QB1 for Week 9.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott started the season hot, but was struggling heading into the team's Week 8 bye. I'm expecting a rebound effort from Prescott in Week 9, as the Cowboys face the rival New York Giants. The Giants have allowed the fourth-most passing yards and the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Prescott is my No. 5 option for Week 9, landing in high-end QB1 territory.

Derek Carr is one of my top waiver wire pickups for Week 9. The Oakland Raiders quarterback is a solid bye week fill in as he is set to take on the Detroit Lions, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Carr has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five games. He is my No. 12 option for Week 9.

LONGSHOTS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a disappointing Week 8 showing after back-to-back weeks with four touchdown passes. I can see a rebound performance in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Cousins is my No. 13 option for Week 9. He is a great play if you are in need of a bye week fill in at quarterback.

Take a look at New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold if you are desperate for a good Week 9 option. Darnold has a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a unit allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. He is my No. 16 option for Week 9.

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at LAC

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at JAX

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. TB

4. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at OAK

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. WAS

7. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

8. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at BAL

9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SEA

10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CHI

11. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. NE

12. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. DET

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at KC

14. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at PHI

15. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. GB

16. Sam Darnold, New York Jets at MIA

17. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at CAR

18. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts at PIT

19. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

20. Matt Moore, Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIN