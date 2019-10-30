Browns' Baker Mayfield walks out of press conference after heated exchange

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns fell to the New England Patriots on Sunday. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got into a tense exchange with a reporter before abruptly leaving his press conference Wednesday.

Mayfield was asked if the Browns lacked a sense of urgency on the team's offensive possession at the conclusion of the first half during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

The former No. 1 overall pick explained that a penalty derailed the drive, which ended on a short pass on third-and-long as time expired. Mayfield then interrupted during the reporter's follow-up question.

"Stop saying 'but.' I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty," Mayfield told the reporter. "You want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play, you don't know it. That's just plain and simple."

The reporter then asked if Mayfield was happy with the result on the Browns' final drive of the opening half.

"Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points," Mayfield said. "That's the dumbest question you could ask."

After answering the question, Mayfield walked away from the group of reporters. A few minutes later, he aired his frustration on social media.

"Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it," Mayfield wrote on Twitter. "I am who I am and always have been. Don't call it emotional when it's convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I'm frustrated.

"If I was to act like it's okay to lose, then y'all would say that I've gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that's too bad."

The Browns have limped to a 2-5 record despite being picked as a favorite to win the AFC North before the start of the season. Mayfield has thrown at least one interception in each game this season and is tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for the most picks in the league.

The Browns will play the Denver Broncos on Sunday before hosting the Buffalo Bills next week.