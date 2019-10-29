Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) completed 21 of 34 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came back from a 14-0 deficit to send the Miami Dolphins home with their seventh consecutive loss.

Steelers running back James Conner had 145 yards and a score on 23 carries in the 27-14 win Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph completed 20 of 36 passes for 251 yards and two scores in the win. The Steelers held the Dolphins to 230 total yards, forced four turnovers and collected four sacks.

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt had two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Minkah Fitzpatrick had two interceptions for the Steelers against his former team.

"They gave us a lot of fits and problems, but we were able to make adjustments at halftime and tighten up and it was successful for us," Watt told reporters.

The Dolphins (0-7) got two Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown passes for a two-score lead in the first quarter. Pittsburgh (3-4) answered with a 42-yard field goal from Chris Boswell in the second frame. Rudolph then found Diontae Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown, making the score 14-10 at halftime.

The Steelers took a 17-14 lead when Rudolph found Juju Smith-Schuster for a 26-yard score in the third quarter. Conner ran in for a 9-yard score at the start of the fourth quarter, pushing the advantage to 24-10. Boswell connected on a 41-yard field goal with 5:37 remaining for the final points of the game.

"It wasn't the fluid start we were looking for, but you don't always get what you want," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "I like the metal that the guys showed. They didn't blink. In all three phases, they complimented one another, and we were able to persevere."

Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 34 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Cameron Heyward and Bud Dupree also had sacks for the Steelers.

"The momentum shifts," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said. "There's ebbs and flows in every game you've got to deal with. That's part of playing in the National Football League. If you can't deal with a momentum shift, then that's part of the game.

"We've got to be able to overcome that, move on, play a good second half. And I'm not going to make excuses on one play. It's never one play; it's a series of plays. And we didn't make them especially in the second half."

The Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Pittsburgh and the Dolphins host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.