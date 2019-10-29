New England Patriots release kicker Mike Nugent, to sign Nick Folk

Former New York Jets kicker Nick Folk (R) last kicked in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran kicker Mike Nugent after a sloppy performance against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the Patriots agreed to terms with fellow veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Nugent. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Patriots released Nugent after the team's 27-13 win over the Browns on Sunday. He missed a 34-yard field goal and had a 29-yard attempt blocked. It was the first blocked field goal against New England since 2006.

New England originally signed Nugent, 37, on Oct. 3 after longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a hip injury. In four games with the Patriots, he was 5-for-8 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points.

Folk last kicked for the Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots. The 34-year-old kicker last played in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

Folk, who also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09) and New York Jets (2010-16), has converted 245-of-305 field goals in his career.

The Patriots also announced that tight end Eric Tomlinson, who started two games, was released. He was signed on Oct. 15 and recorded one reception for one yard.

New England will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.