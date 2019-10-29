Miami Dolphins acquire Aqib Talib in trade with Los Angeles Rams

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins acquired veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and a draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Tuesday.
League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the Dolphins are receiving Talib and a fifth-round selection in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft choice.
"Aqib has meant a whole lot. He's meant a whole lot to our team," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the trade. "I think just the confidence, the swagger, the veteran leadership that he's brought -- he's been, really, a big part of what's gone on since he got here and he's been nothing but positive since he got here. Like I've said, I think he's a Hall of Fame player."
Talib was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury after the Rams' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He is eligible to come off IR late in the regular season, but it's unlikely he will play a down with the Dolphins.
The winless Dolphins essentially bought a fifth-round draft pick from the Rams to pay the remaining balance of Talib's $4.2 million contract this season. The All-Pro cornerback will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
In five games this season, Talib had 14 total tackles and two pass breakups. The 33-year-old cornerback is a five-time Pro Bowl selection with 35 interceptions since being selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.