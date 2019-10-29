Chargers fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt after three years.

Los Angeles announced the move Monday. Whisenhunt, 57, joined the Chargers coaching staff in 2016. The Chargers rank No. 17 in total offense and No. 23 in points per game.

"This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It's never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time.

"I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Whisenhunt was the head coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015 after a one-year tenure as the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2013. He was the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals for six seasons before his first stint with the Chargers. Whisenhunt was the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 through 2006. He also worked for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen is expected to call plays for the Chargers, while Lynn will also be involved in the offense. The Chargers (3-5) host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.