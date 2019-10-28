Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws one of the best passes of season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and three scores in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Kansas City. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed one of the best touchdown passes of the season during a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers' 3-yard completion to Jamaal Williams resulted in a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 31-24 win Sunday in Kansas City.

"That was one of the best -- if not the best -- passes I've ever seen in person," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "That was incredible. I couldn't believe it."

The future Hall of Famer settled in for a 3rd-and-1 play from the Kansas City 3-yard line during the sequence. Rodgers took a snap out of the shotgun formation before drawing the Chiefs' pass rush.

The Packers quarterback ran back toward the 30-yard line before heaving up a pass to the right side of the end zone, while falling on his back. The pass found Williams in the back of the end zone, giving the Packers a 24-17 edge with 14:05 remaining.

"I was actually throwing a ball that I thought maybe Jimmy [Graham] could go up and get if he wanted to and if he didn't the guy behind him might be able to get," Rodgers said. "Luckily, the guy behind him got it."

Rodgers' throw had a 19.3 percent completion probability, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The throw had an air distance of 31.1 yards.

"It was one of those plays that kind of leaves you speechless," LaFleur said.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams capped off a 10-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing score on the following possession, tying the score at 24-24. The Packers answered with Rodgers hooking up with Aaron Jones for a 67-yard touchdown on the next drive to take the lead for good.

Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and three scores in the win. Jones had 226 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns for the Packers. Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore completed 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two scores.

The Packers (7-1) face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Chiefs (5-3) host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City.