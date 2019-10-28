San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman scored four touchdowns in a win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) had three sacks in a win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers moved to 7-0 on the season with a 51-13 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers.

San Francisco had seven sacks and held Carolina (4-3) to 230 total yards in the lopsided triumph Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa collected three sacks and had an interception in the win. Arik Armstead had two sacks for the 49ers.

"Whenever your moves are working really good, it's just a good feeling," Bosa told reporters. "Once you get a sack, really it just lets you calm down. I mean, two of those sacks could have been [DeForest] Buckner's easily. We've kind of gone back and forth giving each other sacks this year, so I'm lucky to have two interior guys who close the pocket so well."

Tevin Coleman had 118 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the win. Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen threw three interceptions.

"[Tevin] can fly, man," 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "We had a trap play and he was one-on-one with the safety and he just burned him with pure speed. He did everything today. Tevin was awesome."

Garoppolo found Emmanuel Sanders for a 4-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening drive. The Panthers got on the scoreboard with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye later in the first quarter. Coleman increased the 49ers' lead to 14-3 with a 19-yard rushing score at the end of the opening frame.

Garoppolo hit Coleman with a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 21-3 advantage with 12:48 remaining in the first half. Coleman scored his third touchdown of the game on a 48-yard run two minutes before halftime, giving San Francisco a 27-3 edge.

The Panthers got to Garoppolo for a safety and got a Christian McCaffrey rushing score in the third quarter before the 49ers returned to the end zone. Deebo Samuel gave the 49ers a 34-13 edge with a 20-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter.

Coleman scored his final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 32 seconds remaining in the third frame. The 49ers got a 20-yard field goal from Robbie Gould before Raheem Mostert scored the game's final touchdown with a 41-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"In the NFL, you never expect to just blow someone out like that, especially a good team like that," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "They're a real good team. They're a team who will be around at the end of the year. They can run the ball. They play really good on defense.

"Our team was just ready to go."

The 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.