Kenyan Drake (32) had 348 yards from scrimmage in six games this season for the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals.

Sources told NFL Network the Dolphins will receive a conditional pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for Drake. The pick is expected to be in the sixth round, but can became a fifth-round selection.

Drake, 25, has 348 yards from scrimmage in six games this season. The Dolphins announced Sunday that Drake would not travel with the team for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Drake has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season.

The Cardinals agreed to acquire Drake after starting running back David Johnson sustained an ankle injury. Cardinals backup Chase Edmonds briefly filled in for Johnson, before sustaining a hamstring injury Sunday. Zach Zenner was the only healthy running back on the Cardinals' roster during their Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Dolphins will have Kalen Ballage, Mark Walton, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin on their depth chart at running back after Drake's departure.

Drake joined the Dolphins as a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound running back had a career-high 1,012 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 16 games in 2018. Drake has 2,468 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in 54 career appearances.

The Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Dolphins (0-6) have three first round picks -- and are in the running for the No. 1 overall selection -- in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins face the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Pittsburgh.