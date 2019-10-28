Denver Broncos QB Joe Flacco to miss Browns game with neck injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has a herniated disk in his neck that will force him to miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Joe Flacco for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday that Flacco has a herniated disk in his neck. The team could shut down the veteran signal-caller if the Broncos don't receive a positive medical update after Denver's Nov. 10 bye.

"Joe's not going to play this week. He's got a disk or neck injury," Fangio said. "He'll definitely miss this week and then we'll reevaluate after the bye and see where it's at."

Brandon Allen, claimed off waivers Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, will start in place of Flacco against the Browns. Fangio said the team will decide later in the week if Brett Rypien will be elevated from the practice squad to the roster, or if rookie Drew Lock will be activated from injured reserve to be the backup quarterback.

During the second half of Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco was seen getting his neck evaluated by the Broncos' medical staff on the sideline. The Colts sacked him three times in the matchup, including on the game's final play.

Flacco has been brought down 26 times in eight starts this season. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston are the only two quarterbacks that have been sacked more this year.