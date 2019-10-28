Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians rips officials: 'Referees aren't held accountable'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians (R) talks to an official during a game. The Bucs lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a controversial call late in the contest. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had sharp words for NFL officials after an early whistle cost his team a go-ahead touchdown during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Titans lined up for a field goal and ran a fake. Tennessee punter Brett Kern took the snap and dashed to the left sideline but was met by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who stripped him of the ball.

Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams recovered the fumble and started to run down the field for what would have been an easy touchdown. Instead, on-field officials blew the play dead and ruled it a turnover on downs.

"It was more than just one play. Everybody except for one guy saw the ball out. [He] blew a quick whistle," Arians told reporters Monday. "My biggest thing is, referees aren't held accountable. Coaches get fired. General managers get fired. Players get cut. Referees aren't accountable, and it's a shame.

RELATED New York Jets to trade Pro Bowl DL Leonard Williams to Giants

"It's been that way for 40 years, and now that we've got a new agreement, it'll be that way for 40 more years."

Arians expressed his frustration with the lack of consistency from NFL officials across the league, citing the Los Angeles Rams-New Orleans Saints game in Week 2 when Cameron Jordan returned a fumble 87 yards for a score that was called back due to an early whistle.

"Why is it continuing? Since the Rams-Saints game in the second week, when the Saints got a touchdown that they didn't get, there's been an emphasis on letting the plays go [before blowing them dead]. You can answer why it's not happening. I don't know."

RELATED Denver Broncos QB Joe Flacco to miss Browns game with neck injury

The Buccaneers (2-5) will play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.