Baltimore Ravens to sign WR Willie Snead to one-year extension

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to a one-year contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Snead agreed to a $6 million fully guaranteed extension with the Ravens. Snead will now be under contract with the franchise through 2020.

Snead, 27, would have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He originally signed with the team in 2018.

Snead has been a valuable target for dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2019-20 campaign. He ranks third on the Ravens with 15 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and has proven to be a reliable blocker on the outside for the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack.

Snead, an undrafted rookie out of Ball State in 2014, spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. In 64 career games, he has recorded 226 catches for 2,845 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After their Week 8 bye, the Ravens will play the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.