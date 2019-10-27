Bill Belichick earns 300th career win as Patriots beat Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the second quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (pictured) charges into the end zone for a touchdown on a fumble recovery from Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb in the first quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after the two connected for an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (pictured) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the first quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is chased down by New England Patriots defensive end Keionta Davis (58) in the third quarter Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman charges up field on a 23-yard reception in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) looks for running room on a carry in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler celebrate a sack in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks into his microphone on the sideline against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Patriots mastermind Bill Belichick notched his 300th career win as an NFL head coach after New England beat the Cleveland Browns 27-13 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns to help Belichick earn the milestone victory. With win No. 300, which includes postseason play, Belichick trails only Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) on the NFL's all-time list.

"It's a great privilege to coach this team and to coach the guys that I've coached throughout my career," Belichick told reporters Sunday. "Fortunately I didn't play in those games. That's a good thing for us. But I've had a lot of good players, a lot of great players, and they're the ones who win the games."

Belichick's monumental win came against his former team in the Browns. He was 39 years old when he coached Cleveland to a win over the Patriots in 1991. It marked his first victory as an NFL head coach.

RELATED New England Patriots agree to trade DE Michael Bennett to Dallas Cowboys

"It's always good to win," Belichick said. "It's good to beat Cleveland. It's good to beat anybody. It's a tough league to win in. I'm proud of what the guys did, proud of what the team accomplished today, but we've got bigger goals ahead."

Patriots running back Sony Michel had 74 rushing yards on 21 carries against the Browns. Veteran receiver Julian Edelman had a team-high eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continued to struggle, completing 20-of-31 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Cleveland tailback Nick Chubb had 20 carries for 131 yards. Wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry combined for 10 catches and 117 receiving yards.

The Patriots will play the Baltimore Ravens next week, while the Browns will travel to Denver for a matchup against the Broncos.