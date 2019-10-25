Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs went off for 143 yards on seven catches in a win against the Washington Redskins Thursday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook and Stefon Diggs both ran wild in the Minnesota Vikings' Thursday Night Football win against the Washington Redskins.

Tailback Cook totaled 171 yards and a score on 28 touches while wide receiver Diggs had seven catches for 143 yards in the 19-9 win Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw just three incompletions in the win, completing 23 of 26 passes.

The Vikings (6-2) held the Redskins (1-7) to 216 total yards and had four sacks in the victory. Redskins quarterback Case Keenum missed the second half with a concussion. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins stepped in and completed 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards and an interception.

"We got a win. It wasn't pretty. A short week, but we got it done," Cook told reporters.

Both teams fumbled on their opening drives before trading field goals on four consecutive drives, tying the game at 6-6 in the second quarter. Cook then gave the Vikings a 13-6 lead by scoring on a 4-yard run, capping off a 7-play, 75-yard drive.

The Vikings added to the lead with a 27-yard Dan Bailey field goal in the third quarter. The Redskins made the score 16-9 with Dustin Hopkins' third field goal of the game on the following drive. Bailey hit a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.

"It felt good. But there is room for improvement and I want to be great. I have to keep working," Haskins said.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson had 103 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches in the loss. Peterson -- a longtime Vikings star -- passed LaDainian Tomlinson and moved Thursday into the No. 6 spot on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list.

"It was a good win. Obviously there are a lot of things we need to clean up," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said.

The Vikings next face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. EDT on Nov. 3 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and the Redskins travel to face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.