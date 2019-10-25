Houston Texans WR Will Fuller out vs. Oakland Raiders

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (R) was ruled out for Week 8 due to a hamstring injury. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans will take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday without speedy wide receiver Will Fuller.

The wideout was ruled out of the Texans' Week 8 matchup against the Raiders with a hamstring injury, according to the team's official injury report released Friday. Fuller, who hasn't missed a game to this point in the season, didn't practice this week.

In the Texans' loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, Fuller exited the game after making a catch on the opening drive. He was declared out for the remainder of the game at the beginning of the third quarter.

With Fuller sidelined, the Texans had two players finish with over 100 receiving yards versus the Colts. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins recorded nine receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Kenny Stills caught four passes for 105 yards.

Fuller, who has missed 17 games in his first three NFL seasons, has 34 catches for 450 yards and three receiving scores in seven games this season. He played in only seven games last year after sustaining a torn ACL.

Texans right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) and guard Greg Mancz (concussion) were also ruled out against the Raiders.