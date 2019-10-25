Ex-Philadelphia Eagles CB Orlando Scandrick rips team, former teammates

Former Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick ripped the Eagles organization and some of his former teammates during a television appearance Friday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Recently released cornerback Orlando Scandrick ripped the Philadelphia Eagles during a television appearance Friday, sending shots at multiple people within the organization.

"Let's just say, where there's smoke, there's fire," Scandrick said on FS1's Undisputed. "That locker room is different. I'd tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It's over. They're living in the past."

Scandrick, 32, was released by the Eagles on Monday after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. During his appearance on the show, he said the move to cut him "felt kind of scapegoat-ish."

"The problem in Philadelphia is much, much bigger than me," Scandrick said.

When asked about the state of the Eagles' defense, Scandrick labeled Eagles captain and safety Malcolm Jenkins as someone who is "selfish," and referenced the big plays Philadelphia allowed to Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in a 38-20 loss on Oct. 13.

"I think Rasul Douglas -- he's a good friend of mine -- I think he took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages on some other people's selfish play," Scandrick said. "And we don't even have to say names. They know who they are.

"I think when you wear a 'C' on your jersey, it's your job to bring guys along. It's your job. Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don't know if that's the case.

"You look at everything that happened. You hold out for a contract. You come in, you're not really making any plays, like splash plays. Then you go down to Minnesota and you're supposed to be in the half of the field and you end up playing a crosser? That's not a rookie we're talking about. It's a two-time Super Bowl champ."

Scandrick's comments didn't go over well with Jenkins, who said there was a players-only meeting held this week.

"I really could give two [expletive] about people who ain't here," Jenkins told reporters Friday. "You ask anybody in the locker room who I am as a player, who I am to this team. I think one of the things he said is I didn't take accountability for certain plays. Anybody that goes and looks at any of my comments, I immediately take credit for all of the mistakes I make.

"For us to move on as a team, we can't have a [expletive] like that in the room."

Scandrick appeared in three games for the Eagles. He was released before the beginning of the season and was brought back prior to the team's Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.

When he was being waived, Scandrick said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told him the franchise wanted to become younger on the defensive side of the ball.

"I don't believe anything Howie says," Scandrick said. "Howie is one of the people that if you told me it was raining outside, I'd probably get some shorts just in case. [The release was because] he wanted to play some younger players and they're a mess on defense and they needed to get some defensive linemen, so we'll see how that works out for them this weekend up in Buffalo."

In response to Scandrick's comments, the Eagles' official Twitter account posted a video Friday from their Oct. 13 game against the Vikings in which Scandrick praised Jenkins after he forced a fumble.

"That's exactly why you the captain of this defense, bro," Scandrick told Jenkins on the sideline. "The way that you [expletive] conduct yourself. First snap to the last."

The Eagles (3-4) are only one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Philadelphia will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.