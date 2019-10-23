Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns to practice after knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) suffered a dislocated kneecap during last week's game against the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice Wednesday, less than a week after suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes, the NFL's reigning MVP, was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, according to the Chiefs' official injury report.

Mahomes sustained a dislocated right kneecap during last Thursday's win over the Broncos. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters before practice that backup quarterback Matt Moore, who filled in for Mahomes, would receive a "good percentage of the reps."

"We're just going to see how he does and evaluate him from there," Reid said of Mahomes.

Moore told reporters that he hasn't been told whether he will start in Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes hasn't been ruled out yet for the team's Week 8 tilt.

Reid said he wasn't shocked Mahomes made a quick return to practice after the team received the MRI results on the injured knee.

"It was the best possible result, and I just kind of program in the way he rolls," Reid said. "[Athletic trainer Rick Burkholder] does a good job of managing those [injured] guys so they're not doing too much or not enough. ... I trust them to do their job.

"After it happened, [Mahomes] thought he could go back in. That's how he's wired. He's wired a little different that way. ... He attacks everything. That's how he goes about it. He's been full steam ahead."

Through seven games this season, Mahomes has completed 157-of-241 passes for a league-best 2,180 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs will host the Packers on Sunday night before taking on the Minnesota Vikings next week.