New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has averaged 124 receiving yards in his last four games. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett top my Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Kenny Golladay, T.Y. Hilton and John Brown round out my top 10 options for Week 8.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 8 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are need a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You also should remove Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is reaping the benefits from Russell Wilson's stellar season. Lockett has scored a touchdown in every other game this season, totaling four scores in his seven appearances. This week he will go up against an Atlanta Falcons secondary allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Lockett should stay in your lineup regardless of matchup, but he is an elite option in Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Marvin Jones led many fantasy football teams to Week 7 victories, going off for four touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had just one score entering his Week 7 clash, but looks to be on the upswing after the spectacular showing. This week the Lions face the New York Giants, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Jones is my No. 23 wide receiver in Week 8, landing in WR2 territory.

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is not expected to play in Week 8. That opens the door for Kenny Stills to step in for more targets. I have Stills as my No. 26 wide receiver for Week 8, landing in WR3 territory. Stills had four catches for 105 yards last week and has been a great deep-threat weapon for the Texans since coming over in a trade from the Miami Dolphins. He is a great bye week fill in for your regular starter.

LONGSHOTS

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis should benefit from the team switching to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. I have Davis as my No. 28 wide receiver in Week 8. I expect this WR3 candidate to have a big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Davis has two touchdowns in his last four games and had a season-high six catches in Week 7. You should expect more targets for Davis in this great matchup.

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should both have big days in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. I expect Lockett to get more targets, but Metcalf might have the best shot at a touchdown. Metcalf is my No. 29 option at the position and is another solid bye week fill in option at wide receiver.

Week 8 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. ARI

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. OAK

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

8. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

9. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. DEN

10. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. PHI

11. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. CLE

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

13. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at IND

14. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

15. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

16. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. LAC

17. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

18. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

19. Golden Tate, New York Giants at DET

20. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at NO

21. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at NE

22. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ

23. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

24. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ

25. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at LAR

26. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans vs. OAK

27. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at SF

28. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

29. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

30. Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots vs. CLE

31. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

32. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles at BUF

33. Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Green Bay Packers at KC

34. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at SF

35. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

36. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

37. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at JAX

38. Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots vs. CLE

39. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at HOU

40. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at PIT

41. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at JAX

42. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at NE

43. Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals at LAR

44. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers vs. CAR

45. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. PHI

46. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

47. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at PIT

48. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

49. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers at KC

50. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions vs. NYG