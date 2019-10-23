Fantasy football: Week 8 tight end rankings

New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) has a great fantasy football matchup in Week 8, but only should be used if you are desperate. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Darren Waller, Austin Hooper, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Hunter Henry top my Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Evan Engram, Zach Ertz, Eric Ebron, Gerald Everett and Greg Olsen round out my top-10 options for Week 8.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my weekly waiver wire article if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

You also should remove Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Darren Waller has been an emerging star for the Oakland Raiders. Waller has 485 yards on the season and is coming off of a two touchdown performance in Week 7. He is my top tight end in Week 8. I expect Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to continue to target Waller and more production should follow. Waller should remain in your lineup as an elite option if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

Atlanta Falcons pass-catcher Austin Hooper is my No. 2 tight end for Week 8. I see Hooper having a productive day against the Seattle Seahawks, who are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Hooper has scored in back-to-back games entering this contest and has a great shot at reaching the end zone once again against the Seahawks.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is my No. 8 option in Week 8. Ebron has three touchdowns in his last five games. This week he faces the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos haven't been terrible against tight ends, I do expect the Colts offense to dominate this matchup. Ebron is in line for another touchdown grab here and should be in your lineup if your league requires starting tight ends.

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith could be in for a big day if veteran Delanie Walker sits out in Week 8 due to an ankle injury. Smith is my No. 13 option this week and is a great streaming play or bye week fill in. The Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Smith should be very productive in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate should also have success in Week 8. Brate is my No. 16 option and can also be used as a bye week fill in. The Buccaneers are set to face a Tennessee Titans secondary allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. Brate has scored in two of his last three games. You can expect at least 40 receiving yards and a possible touchdown from Brate in Week 8.

Josh Hill is my No. 18 tight end for Week 8. The New Orleans Saints pass-catcher is a dart-throw option as he faces the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. The Cardinals have already allowed a league-high 638 yards and eight touchdowns to the position. Hill is a desperate play, but could be worth a shot given the matchup.

Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at HOU

2. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. CAR

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants at DET

7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at BUF

8. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. DEN

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

10. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at SF

11. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers at KC

12. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

13. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

14. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. WAS

15. Darren Fells, Houston Texans vs. OAK

16. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

17. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

18. Josh Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. ARI

19. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at BUF

20. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at IND