Fantasy football: Week 8 running back rankings

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned from injury in Week 7 but should be used more in Week 8. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, James Conner, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey top my Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Chris Carson, Aaron Jones, Todd Gurley, Marlon Mack and Latavius Murray round out my top 10 options for Week 8.

There are plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week. If you need help at the position, check out my weekly waiver wire article. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

You also should remove Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Saquon Barkley is my top running back for Week 8. The New York Giants star made his return from injury in Week 7 and had 80 yards and a score on 21 touches. I expect a much larger workload from Barkley in this matchup against the Detroit Lions, a unit allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Barkley should remain in your lineup, regardless of matchup. He should have at least 100 total yards and a score in this game.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner had a bye week at just the right time, using Week 7 to recover from the abuse he took in the first six games of the season. I expect Conner to come back strong in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect the Steelers to dominate this Monday Night Football matchup. Conner is my No. 3 running back this week and is an elite option against this beatable defense. He enters the primetime matchup after scoring touchdowns in each of his last three games. He should score again in this clash and could be used heavily down the stretch as the Steelers will likely be nursing a lead.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been an elite option at times this season. I expect Week 8 to be another one of those times. Jones already has nine touchdowns on the season and is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. The Packers will likely use the ground game to keep the Chiefs off the field in this matchup. I expect Jones to pile up at least 100 total yards. He also has a shot to score against the Chiefs. Jones is my No. 7 option for Week 8.

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has baffled his fantasy owners this season with inconsistent workloads and production. Michel had at least 100 total yards in back-to-back games entering his Week 7 matchup. He then scored three touchdowns against the New York Jets. While I'm not expecting three touchdowns for Michel in Week 8, I do expect him to be used heavily against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Michel is my No. 13 option for Week 8, landing in low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 territory.

LONGSHOTS

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is a great play this week against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears should rely on Montgomery in this matchup against a beatable defense. Montgomery had a disappointing showing in Week 7, but is worth a start as an RB2 or flex play against the Chargers, who have been torched by running backs recently.

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson is one of my top waiver wire additions for Week 8. He can also be used immediately if you need a bye week fill in. The Lions are facing the New York Giants, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs. Johnson is my No. 21 option for Week 8, landing in RB2/flex territory.

Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at DET

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. WAS

3. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ

5. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at SF

6. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at KC

8. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

9. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. DEN

10. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints vs. ARI

11. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at HOU

12. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at JAX

13. Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. CLE

14. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at IND

15. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers vs. CAR

16. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. LAC

17. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at NE

18. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

19. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

20. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at NO

21. Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

22. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA

23. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers at KC

24. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB

25. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

26. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers vs. CAR

27. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans vs. OAK

28. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. PHI

29. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at BUF

30. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI