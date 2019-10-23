Fantasy football: Week 8 quarterback rankings

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of seven games this season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen top my Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and Gardner Minshew round out my top-10 options for Week 8.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my weekly waiver wire article. There are several capable gunslingers with great matchups who should be on your streaming radar.

You also should remove Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is having a ridiculous season. You should never take him out of your lineup. This week he could provide enough value to carry your fantasy to a victory. Wilson only threw once touchdown pass last week against the Baltimore Ravens, but I expect an outburst from the MVP candidate against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Wilson is my top option for Week 8.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Ryan Tannehill has taken over at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. While he might not be the most exciting player to plug into your lineup, he is a great bye week fill-in. Tannehill passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for the Titans in Week 7. I'm expecting another top-12 day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

The New Orleans Saints looked to be in bad shape after losing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to a thumb injury. But Teddy Bridgewater has stepped up in a big way. Bridgewater has seven touchdown passes in his last three games. I'm expecting another multiple touchdown showing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Bridgewater is a great bye week fill in or matchup play, if you are streaming quarterbacks.

LONGSHOTS

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph should only be used if you are desperate, but he has a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Rudolph has some solid weapons around him and he should be able to utilize those threats against this weak defense. The Steelers quarterback is my No. 16 option for Week 8.

If you need a bye week fill in, take a look at Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four starts. He should be able to do that again in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, a unit that has allowed the most passing yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Carr is my No. 19 option this week, but has boom potential.

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at ATL

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. OAK

3. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. CIN

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at KC

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. PHI

6. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. NYG

7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. CLE

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. WAS

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at NO

10. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ

11. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TEN

12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. TB

13. Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints vs. ARI

14. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts vs. DEN

15. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at CHI

16. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. MIA

17. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at DET

18. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at BUF

19. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders at HOU

20. Matt Moore, Kansas City Chiefs vs. GB