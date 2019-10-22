Patriots trade for Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu

Mohamed Sanu recorded 313 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season for the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network and ESPN reported the trade Tuesday morning, following the Patriots' 33-0 win against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots will send the Falcons a second-round draft pick in exchange for the veteran pass-catcher.

Sanu, 30, has 33 receptions, 313 yards and a touchdown this season. He caught a career-high 838 yards last year, and four touchdowns on 66 catches in 16 starts. For his career, he's recorded 4,300 yards, 25 scores and 377 catches in 110 games. He also has two rushing touchdowns.

Veteran Julian Edelman leads the Patriots this season with 496 receiving yards. Josh Gordon is second with 287 yards, but he missed Monday's game due to a knee injury.

The Patriots next host the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.