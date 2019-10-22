Detroit Lions place RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (R) injured his knee during the first half of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions placed starting running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson underwent surgery on his right knee Tuesday morning, according to the team. Lions head coach Matt Patricia told reporters he hoped Johnson could possibly return later this season.

Each team can bring back two players from injured reserve during the regular season. Johnson would be eligible to return for a Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I mean obviously you know how much we value Kerryon and what a great part of our offense and our team he is, and he is still here and he's still part of all of that, certainly," Patricia said. "On the field we'll push forward as normal and we think that we get good production with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic, and we think those guys are ready to step into roles.

RELATED San Francisco 49ers acquire WR Emmanuel Sanders from Denver Broncos

"We were able to acquire Tra Carson last week, so another guy that is on our team, and everyone is going to have to step up and keep pushing forward."

Johnson suffered the knee injury during the first half of Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He later appeared on the sideline with a brace on the injured knee and attempted to loosen up on the stationary bike.

The second-year tailback never returned to the contest and didn't come out of the locker room with the team following halftime.

RELATED Detroit Lions trade S Quandre Diggs to Seattle Seahawks

It's the second consecutive year Johnson will miss significant playing time for the Lions. He missed the final six games of last season after he sustained a left knee injury.

Johnson has 92 carries for 308 yards and two rushing touchdowns this season. He has added nine receptions for 126 yards and one receiving score.