New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 72.9 percent of his throws for 408 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in two starts before sustaining a thumb injury. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees plans to return to practice this week and called a Week 8 return a "goal" after missing the last five games due to a thumb injury.

Brees told ESPN and Cox Sports Television that he plans to practice with the team in the week leading up to a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Brees also said its a possibility he could be active, but not start the Week 8 contest.

"We'll see how it goes. I'd love to [play]. It's a goal," Brees told ESPN.

Fox Sports reported that Saints expected Brees to return in Week 8, but Saints coach Sean Payton contradicted the report after the game.

"I'm not even discussing it, sorry," Payton told reporters.

Brees tore ligaments in his right thumb in Week 2 and hasn't played since Sept. 15. He had surgery Sept. 18 and was initially expected to miss six weeks. The future Hall of Famer posted a video of himself throwing a football Oct. 5 on Instagram. He has since appeared at Saints practices but has yet to resume full-team drills.

Teddy Bridgewater has filled in nicely for Brees, completing 67.7 percent of his throws for 1,370 yards, nine scores and two interceptions since taking over. Bridgewater has won all five of his starts this season.

The Saints (6-1) host the Cardinals (3-3-1) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.