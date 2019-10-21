Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson picked up 65 yards on 21 carries in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in Seattlle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was unstoppable on the run, picking up 116 yards and a score on 16 carries in a win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson also completed 9 of 20 passes for 143 yards in the 30-16 win Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas played in Seattle for the first time as a member of the Ravens, after being signed this off-season in free agency.

"Just to come in here where I started, and get the win like that, and we dominated too, it felt really, really, really good," Thomas told reporters. "[Sunday] was big. My teammates have been telling me all week they have my back and it felt real good for those guys to show up how they did. It felt so good to get that win."

Justin Tucker made a 25-yard field goal for the Ravens on the game's opening drive. The Seahawks answered with an 11-play, 83-yard drive at the start of the second quarter. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett with an 8-yard touchdown pass to give Seattle a 7-3 lead.

Tucker hit a 28-yard field goal on the next drive before Jason Myers answered with a 34-yard field goal for the Seahawks. Newly-acquired cornerback Marcus Peters had a 67-yard interception return for a score in the second quarter to give the Ravens a 13-10 edge. Seattle tied the score at 13-13 with another Myers field goal just before halftime.

Jackson converted a 4th-and-2 play on the Ravens' most important drive of the game. The Ravens quarterback ran for an 8-yard touchdown on the play, capping off an 11-play, 62-yard drive and giving Baltimore a 20-13 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

"I was just charged up," Jackson said. "When we kill ourselves, it's my job to make it right. I just got to make guys miss, do what I do."

Baltimore added a field goal on their next drive before taking a 30-13 lead on an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Marlon Humphrey in the fourth quarter. Myers made a 35-yard field goal on Seattle's final drive, but could not convert on an onside kick at the end of the game, denying the Seahawks of a comeback.

Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"It was a game that had a chance to the nub, but it didn't because we gave them two big scores," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "Whenever you lose the turnover ratio, you are in trouble."

The Ravens (5-2) host the Patriots (6-0) at 8:20 p.m. EDT Nov. 3 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Seahawks (5-2) face the Atlanta Falcons (1-6) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.