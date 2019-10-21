Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan dealing with ankle sprain, not ruled out for Week 8

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan has a right ankle sprain and will sit out of practice to begin the week, head coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Despite Ryan's ankle injury, Quinn told reporters that the signal-caller hasn't been ruled out yet for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

"He does have a sprained ankle," Quinn said. "We'll be preparing both ways. If he can [play], that's great. And if he can't, then the bye would come at a good time for him next week. He's already in the pool running. You guys have been around him. He'll try anything he can.

"If he can't [play], that's the reason Matt Schaub is here, is for moments like that. If he is called upon, he'll certainly be ready to do that."

Ryan, who hasn't missed a game since December 2009, suffered the ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was sacked by Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who landed on the quarterback's lower leg when bringing him down.

Ryan remained on the turf for a brief moment, then was helped to the sideline by the training staff. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before limping to the locker room.

After the game, Ryan wore a protective boot. Quinn declined to call Ryan's injury a high ankle sprain.

"We'll stay with sprain," Quinn said. "But we're hopeful that it's ... knowing him, there's a lot of degrees to a sprain. You guys all know that, just like there is with a pull or a strain. With him, I wouldn't put anything out of the running. But hopefully it's not a long-term thing and more of a shorter-term thing."

Ryan has made 154 straight starts since he missed consecutive games because of turf toe in 2009. He has played 9,704 offensive snaps in that span and posted an 86-68 record.

In seven games this season, Ryan has completed 202-of-285 passes for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has been sacked 19 times this year.

The Falcons (1-6) will play the Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday.